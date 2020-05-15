Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.40 EPS

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.40, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter.

HHS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. 22,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.69. Harte Hanks has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

In related news, CEO Andrew B. Benett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,543.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,610 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

