Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,523,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,236 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $54,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,572,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,201,000 after acquiring an additional 967,112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,908,000 after buying an additional 742,777 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,868,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,551,000 after purchasing an additional 559,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 871,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,985,000 after buying an additional 512,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $32.58. 119,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,216. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,924.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.