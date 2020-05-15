HashCoin Price Up 2.2% This Week (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. HashCoin has a total market cap of $400,507.21 and approximately $56.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00043176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.68 or 0.03482522 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00055404 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030976 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002068 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

