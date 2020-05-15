Hashgard (GARD) Market Cap Tops $980,514.94

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $980,514.94 and approximately $11,846.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hashgard

Hashgard (GARD) is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,290,991,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io.

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

