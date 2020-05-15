Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 750,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 542,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.11 per share, with a total value of $22,291,979.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $1,855,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,029,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

HE traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,456. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

