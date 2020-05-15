Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will announce earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.98) and the highest is ($2.43). Hawaiian posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 412.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($7.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.46) to ($4.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $559.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HA. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 1,450.1% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 793,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 742,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,731,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,072,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after buying an additional 210,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after buying an additional 193,856 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. 45,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,136. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $31.34.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

