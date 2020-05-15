Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) CEO David T. Turner Acquires 3,500 Shares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) CEO David T. Turner purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $56,140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. 6,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,673. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $106.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 699.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 43,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 32.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWBK. ValuEngine lowered Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Hawthorn Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

