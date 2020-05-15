Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Purchases $15,690.00 in Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Philip D. Freeman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $15,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. 8,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $106.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWBK. ValuEngine downgraded Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Hawthorn Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWBK. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 699.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 43,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. 32.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

