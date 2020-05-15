Haymaker Acquisition Corp. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:OSW)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Haymaker Acquisition in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $114.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.07 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OSW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Haymaker Acquisition from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of OSW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,414. The firm has a market cap of $322.10 million and a P/E ratio of 11.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. Haymaker Acquisition has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Lazarus purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $489,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.14% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

