HC Wainwright Increases IMV (NYSE:IMV) Price Target to $13.00

IMV (NYSE:IMV) had its price target upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 446.22% from the stock’s current price.

IMV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley downgraded shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of IMV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

IMV stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,851. IMV has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IMV by 172.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of IMV during the first quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IMV in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in IMV in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IMV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

