HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 94.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.43. 92,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,494. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $356.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $21.47.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 681.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Natalie Sacks sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $54,945.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at $606,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,179 shares of company stock worth $277,157 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HARP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.