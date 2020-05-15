HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NAVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NAVB traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 499,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,667. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.81.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 113.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.