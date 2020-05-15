HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 103,117 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $27,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $37.59 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.82.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

