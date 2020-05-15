Head to Head Analysis: Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) versus Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Kura Sushi USA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group $468.03 million 0.47 $42.21 million $1.43 5.42 Kura Sushi USA $64.25 million 1.74 $1.46 million $0.27 49.70

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Ruth’s Hospitality Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kura Sushi USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group 5.36% 33.55% 6.64% Kura Sushi USA N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Kura Sushi USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 Kura Sushi USA 1 0 5 0 2.67

Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus target price of $14.85, suggesting a potential upside of 91.61%. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.74%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats Kura Sushi USA on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. As of February 22, 2019, the company had approximately 150 company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants worldwide. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

