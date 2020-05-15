Head-To-Head Comparison: Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) versus Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Peoples Financial Services and Shore Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Shore Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 24.08% 8.89% 1.10% Shore Bancshares 22.24% 8.08% 1.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Shore Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $108.51 million 2.35 $25.74 million N/A N/A Shore Bancshares $69.79 million 1.56 $16.20 million $1.28 6.80

Peoples Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares.

Dividends

Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Shore Bancshares pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Shore Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Peoples Financial Services beats Shore Bancshares on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. The company also offers investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trust, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. In addition, it provides investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, retirement plan, and tax planning, as well as education funding strategies; and securities and brokerage, and investor services. Further, the company offers small business checking and merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services. Additionally, it provides various other services, including remote deposit capture; automatic clearing house transactions; cash management services; automated teller machines; point of sale transactions; safe deposit boxes; night depository services; direct deposit; and official check services. The company serves business, non-profit, governmental, municipal agency, and professional customers, as well as retail customers through 27 full-service community banking offices located in Pennsylvania; and Broome County of New York. Peoples Financial Services Corp. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers comprising home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. It operates 21 full service branches, 23 ATMs, 2 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, and Dorchester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.