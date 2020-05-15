Head-To-Head Review: Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) & LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP)

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Carbonite and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbonite 1 8 1 0 2.00 LiveRamp 0 0 6 0 3.00

Carbonite presently has a consensus price target of $22.44, suggesting a potential downside of 2.33%. LiveRamp has a consensus price target of $56.33, suggesting a potential upside of 48.68%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Carbonite.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of Carbonite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Carbonite shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carbonite and LiveRamp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbonite $296.41 million 2.71 $7.56 million $1.25 18.38 LiveRamp $285.62 million 8.94 $1.03 billion ($1.37) -27.66

LiveRamp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carbonite. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbonite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Carbonite has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carbonite and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbonite -5.55% 22.46% 5.19% LiveRamp -46.96% -12.55% -11.01%

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The company's solutions also comprise Carbonite Server, an all-in-one server protection solution for physical, virtual, and legacy systems that deploys in an organization's onsite environment and store copies on a local target and direct to the secure Carbonite cloud; Carbonite Availability that keeps critical business systems available on Windows and Linux servers; and Carbonite Recover, a solution that securely replicates critical systems from an organization's primary environment to the cloud. In addition, it offers Carbonite Migrate, which migrates physical, virtual, and cloud workloads over any distance with minimal risk and near-zero downtime; and Carbonite Email Archiving that provides MailStore offerings designed to meet the specific email archiving needs of customers in terms of performance, stability, functionality, and simplicity. The company provides its solutions through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and global systems integrators. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. It also provides AbiliTec, an offline PII resolution technology that gives platforms and the marketers they work with the ability to connect and update what they know about consumers, resolve PII data across enterprise databases and systems, and deliver a better customer experience. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

