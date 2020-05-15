Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,315 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $9,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSE HTA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.08. 3,158,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,436. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 150.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.57 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 76.83%.

In other news, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at $356,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert A. Milligan purchased 2,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 170,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $143,768. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

