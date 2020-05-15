Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Trust Of America accounts for approximately 0.7% of Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTA. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

HTA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.08. 3,159,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,436. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 150.51 and a beta of 0.57. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.57 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CFO Robert A. Milligan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,535. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $143,768 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

