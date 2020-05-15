Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 879,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,833 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.17% of Healthpeak Properties worth $20,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,767,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,582,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,003,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

NASDAQ PEAK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,913,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,004. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.51.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

