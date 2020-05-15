Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,588 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,963,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,925,000 after purchasing an additional 51,924 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,150,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,429,000 after buying an additional 117,209 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 53.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PEAK traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,472,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,489. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEAK. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

