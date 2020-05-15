Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 239.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of HTBX stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,509,775. Heat Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 2,615,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 902,642 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 798,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 136,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

