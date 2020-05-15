Helium (HLM) Price Hits $0.0178 on Exchanges

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Helium has a market capitalization of $242,177.62 and approximately $21.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005024 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010020 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

