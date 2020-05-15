Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.89 Million

Equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) will announce $174.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.26 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $201.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $665.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $649.56 million to $678.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $597.80 million, with estimates ranging from $498.50 million to $720.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $181.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Helix Energy Solutions Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $348.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 3.62.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz acquired 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

