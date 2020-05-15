Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.55 ($44.83).

Shares of HFG opened at €40.18 ($46.72) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -660.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of €31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.76. Hellofresh has a 12-month low of €8.00 ($9.30) and a 12-month high of €36.16 ($42.05).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

