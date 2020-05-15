HempCoin (THC) Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $410,107.04 and $1,371.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00026550 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031610 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,473.57 or 1.00679966 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000565 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00085998 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000589 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 256,543,661 coins and its circulating supply is 256,408,511 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

