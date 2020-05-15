Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 25.63%.

Shares of HNNA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.00. 2,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,585. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.79. Hennessy Advisors has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

In other Hennessy Advisors news, CEO Neil J. Hennessy acquired 23,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $170,029.38. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

