HEROcoin (PLAY) Achieves Market Cap of $117,196.85

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $117,196.85 and $48,918.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.28 or 0.02002792 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00086920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00169478 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000160 BTC.

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,916,305 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEROcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

