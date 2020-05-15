HeroNode Hits Market Cap of $23,151.18 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Bibox, Bilaxy and LBank. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. HeroNode has a market cap of $23,151.18 and $53.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.34 or 0.02001321 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00084996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00170151 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00039453 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000158 BTC.

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode’s launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy, LBank and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

