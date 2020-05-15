Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) COO Neil H. Shah Acquires 10,000 Shares

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) COO Neil H. Shah bought 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 493,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,082.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HT stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. 710,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $18.69.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.74 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. Research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 244.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.25.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

