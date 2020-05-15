Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) to announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.46 billion. Hess reported sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $5.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on HES. Stephens raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

In related news, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $128,523.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,018.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc S. Lipschultz purchased 503 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,712.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,918 shares of company stock valued at $483,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Hess by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Hess by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hess by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Hess by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. Hess has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.64. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.28.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

