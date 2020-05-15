HEX Price Up 13.6% This Week (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $898.10 million and $3.13 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HEX has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00047610 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00345897 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000880 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009362 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000512 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012390 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003573 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008762 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 155,904,279,285 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,397,963,440 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.win.

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

