Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) CFO Purchases $49,818.00 in Stock

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) CFO Todd E. Weintraub bought 36,100 shares of Hill International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,818.00.

Todd E. Weintraub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hill International alerts:

On Tuesday, May 12th, Todd E. Weintraub bought 17,241 shares of Hill International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,585.60.

Shares of HIL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 410,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,943. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $73.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Hill International Inc has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Hill International had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $83.83 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIL shares. TheStreet raised Hill International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hill International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Hill International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill International during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.