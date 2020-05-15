Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

HRC stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

In other Hill-Rom news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Hill-Rom by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth $1,154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,984,000 after purchasing an additional 141,616 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

