Hillenbrand, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hillenbrand in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of HI traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 43,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,116. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $40.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 956,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,849,000 after buying an additional 131,863 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,251,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,682,000 after purchasing an additional 250,361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,980.00. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,630 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

