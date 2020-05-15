Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $713.20 Million

Analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) will announce sales of $713.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $536.00 million and the highest is $891.00 million. Hilton Hotels posted sales of $2.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Hotels.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

NYSE:HLT opened at $68.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.17. Hilton Hotels has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the first quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 69.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

