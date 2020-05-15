HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.55% of HMS worth $12,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,002 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,284,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after purchasing an additional 256,192 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,587,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,453,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after purchasing an additional 89,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

HMSY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.92. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. HMS had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of HMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.39.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

