Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 77,999 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Holly Energy Partners worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 51.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 115.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. 422,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,264. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, VP Kenneth Norwood acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,012.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

