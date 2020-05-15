HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Short Interest Update

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 7,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.18.

NYSE HFC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.87. 2,204,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,572. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.76.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

