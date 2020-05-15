Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOLI. BidaskClub cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from $24.00 to $22.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $80.77 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

