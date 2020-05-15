Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Increased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,558,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD traded up $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,706,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,390. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.28. The company has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.85.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

