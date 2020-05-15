Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lifted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Home Depot by 34.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 396,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,072,000 after purchasing an additional 100,994 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 96.2% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 383,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,671,000 after buying an additional 188,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% in the first quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.85.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $6.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,372,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,390. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.