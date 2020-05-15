Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Increased by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.6% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.85.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,806,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,390. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.28. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

