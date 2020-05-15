Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $2,558,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179,597 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.55. 742,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,148,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.28. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.85.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

