Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,911,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.85.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

