Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $236.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $236.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.85.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,961,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,390. The company has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.28. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,065,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 84,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Home Depot by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 116,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unio Capital LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

