Homeros Hits Market Cap of $73.40 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Homeros token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00004782 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 6% against the dollar. Homeros has a total market cap of $73.40 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Homeros alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.67 or 0.02011201 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00085160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00168798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00039371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,488,955 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com.

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.