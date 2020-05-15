Homeserve (LON:HSV) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Homeserve (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HSV has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered Homeserve to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Homeserve from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,317 ($17.32).

Get Homeserve alerts:

LON:HSV traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,129 ($14.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,079.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,188.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.20. Homeserve has a one year low of GBX 755.81 ($9.94) and a one year high of GBX 1,352 ($17.78).

In other Homeserve news, insider Katrina Cliffe bought 1,000 shares of Homeserve stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,269 ($16.69) per share, with a total value of £12,690 ($16,692.98). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,242 shares of company stock worth $4,643,848.

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Homeserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homeserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.