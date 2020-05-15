HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

HMST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Ederer acquired 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,682.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,886.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,768.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,062 shares of company stock worth $346,696. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,360,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,252,000 after purchasing an additional 428,889 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1,347.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 304,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 283,079 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,646,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,544,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 455.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 180,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 148,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.05. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.