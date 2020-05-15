Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

HMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of HMC opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3,458.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3,317.44 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 440.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

