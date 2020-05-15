Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report $7.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.84 billion and the highest is $7.74 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $9.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $31.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.44 billion to $32.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.02 billion to $34.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,349,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $127.05 on Friday. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.97. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

